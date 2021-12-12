Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.12. 1,122,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,930. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.