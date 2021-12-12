Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.89.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $265.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

