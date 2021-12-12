Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $301.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18.

