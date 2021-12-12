Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 498,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,643.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

