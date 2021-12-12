Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

