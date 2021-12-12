Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

