Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,036.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.78 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

