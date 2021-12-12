Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.49 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.