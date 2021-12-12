Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.28 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68.

