Validity 24-Hour Volume Tops $797,369.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $797,369.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00012603 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00552549 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,462,137 coins and its circulating supply is 4,457,752 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

