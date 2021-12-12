Utah Medical Products, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $109.29 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.