US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

