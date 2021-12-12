US Financial Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.64 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.54 and its 200-day moving average is $286.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

