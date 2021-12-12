Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

