Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 9,113 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

