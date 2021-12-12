Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Uniti Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

