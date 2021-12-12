UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.43 and a 200-day moving average of $421.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $478.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

