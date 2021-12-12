Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.