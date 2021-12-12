UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.81 ($16.64).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

