Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 310.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.