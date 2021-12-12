Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $440.93 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $440.93 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,923.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00910359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00267853 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

