UBS Group Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to 2,150.00

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Victrex has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

