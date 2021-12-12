U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

