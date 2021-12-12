Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO opened at $264.54 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.56.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

