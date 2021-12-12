Truist Trims Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target cut by Truist from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

