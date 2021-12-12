Truist Securities Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 113.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

