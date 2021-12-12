TrueFi Market Cap Achieves $154.92 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $154.92 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

