True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.57 Average PT from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

Several research firms recently commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

