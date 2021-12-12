Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 377 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.