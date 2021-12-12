Triton Wealth Management PLLC Decreases Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $108.79 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

