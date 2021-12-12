Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 37,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 22.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

