TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

