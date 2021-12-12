Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TRATF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

