Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$19.67 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$18.25 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

