Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $197,335.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

