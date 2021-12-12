Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

