Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

