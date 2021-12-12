Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $10,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.