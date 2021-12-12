Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,400 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.41 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

