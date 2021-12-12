Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

