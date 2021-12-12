Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $18.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

CURV opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

