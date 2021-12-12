tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.89 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.13. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 187.50 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.03).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

