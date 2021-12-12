Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 126,298 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

