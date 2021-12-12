Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unisys were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 188,889 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Unisys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Unisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.