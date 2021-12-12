Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEX were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.58 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

