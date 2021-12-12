Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.38 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $111.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

