Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Truist Securities raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.