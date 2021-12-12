Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 2,354 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CACC stock opened at $643.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.09 and its 200 day moving average is $557.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $320.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

