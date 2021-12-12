Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

