The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

